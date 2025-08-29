Seth Rollins To Join NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” As A Guest Host

According to Deadline.com, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins is set to join the NFL Network as a guest host for “Good Morning Football” and the syndicated “GMFB: Overtime.”

This announcement follows Rollins’ previous guest appearances and hosting during the 2024 season.

A fan of the Chicago Bears, Rollins will join fellow co-hosts Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Manti Te’o, and Sherree Burruss. He has also made an appearance at the NFL Draft to make a pick for the Bears and has guest hosted for Rich Eisen in the past.

“Good Morning Football” airs weekdays at 8 AM ET and 10 AM ET, while “Overtime” airs in syndication and at 10 AM ET on the Roku Channel.