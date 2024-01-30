Shawn Michaels Addresses Bron Breakker’s Status On WWE NXT

Bron Breakker has exploded onto the scene on the WWE main roster with an impressive performance in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night.

But he’s not done yet in WWE NXT.

As he continues to work his way through the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament alongside Baron Corbin in WWE NXT, Breakker still has work to do for the brand, says WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels.

“He may feel like that’s his home,” Michaels said on the Battleground podcast of Breakker’s thoughts on the WWE main roster. “But he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not.”

He continued, “Our job is to lose talent. He’s one that, I’m going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He’s an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I’m concerned, he’s young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I’m not letting him go that easy.”

