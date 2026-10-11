Shayna Baszler Wins TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles In Bound For Glory Debut

Former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler made an immediate impact at TNA Bound For Glory 2026, capturing championship gold in her first official match for the promotion.

During Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, Baszler teamed with former WWE colleague Zoey Serrano to challenge Allie and Kiera Hogan for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

The match was arranged following a backstage confrontation involving the reigning champions, who challenged Serrano to find a partner and face them at Bound For Glory.

Serrano ultimately recruited Baszler, reuniting the former WWE teammates who previously worked together as members of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Daria Rae.

Rae, who now serves as an authority figure in TNA Wrestling, was also part of the faction during its WWE run.

The reunion proved successful, with Baszler and Serrano overcoming Allie and Hogan to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

The decisive sequence saw Serrano lift Allie and send her directly into a knee strike from Baszler.

Baszler immediately capitalized by applying a chokehold, forcing Allie to submit and bringing the championship match to an end.

The victory marked an impressive beginning to Baszler’s TNA in-ring career, as the former WWE Superstar captured her first championship in the promotion during her debut match.

It also represented a significant accomplishment for Serrano, who reunited with her former teammate and left Bound For Glory holding championship gold.

The title change was one of several major developments during Sunday’s event.

Earlier in the evening, Amazing Red made a surprise return to TNA competition and captured the vacant X-Division Championship in a seven-way scramble match.

Red’s victory came just hours after his induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, making Bound For Glory 2026 a memorable night for both returning veterans and newly crowned champions.