Sheamus Reportedly Suffering From “Significant” Shoulder Injury Amidst WWE Contract Rumors

Sheamus has not wrestled in WWE since losing to Edge on the August 18th, 2023 edition of Smackdown.

Sheamus’ contract is set to expire in 2024, but that does not appear to be the reason he is no longer on television. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Sheamus is currently out of action due to a “significant” shoulder injury.

Meltzer pointed out that “there were a lot of stories circulating about him and his future this past week but he is under contract until well into 2024.”

It remains to be seen whether WWE will freeze/extend Sheamus’ contract due to the time off, as they have done in the past with other wrestlers.

Sheamus posted a photo of himself on Twitter/X last weekend while wearing a neck brace.