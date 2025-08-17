Sheamus Reveals Funny Story About Not Knowing Mark Cuban In WWE Segment

WWE veteran Sheamus appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics. He revealed that during a segment on an episode of RAW in 2009, he didn’t even know who Mark Cuban was when he put the former owner of the Dallas Mavericks through a table.

Sheamus said, “I didn’t even know who Mark Cuban was. I’m serious, I didn’t. I only came over from Ireland a couple of years [before that]. So I don’t know. Obviously now I’m more invested in American sports; I watch basketball and watch American football and baseball. But I didn’t know. I didn’t know anything about who Mark Cuban was. So all I heard was, ‘This fella has had a vasectomy. Be careful you don’t put him through a table.’ I’m like, Who is this guy? [They said] ‘Just don’t hurt him.”

He continued, “He’s a billionaire.’ And I was like, okay, all right, grand. That was the story there. I didn’t know who he was. And then there’s a whole thing about that, by the way, when he shoved me to the ground, some of the producers were mad, they were like, ‘You shouldn’t be shoving Sheamus to the ground.’ But that’s what came from the top. So when he did that and all, I got up and I put him through the table. But I didn’t know who he was. I’m serious. I had no idea.”

Sheamus added, “Then I’m watching Shark Tank later, I go, ‘That’s the fella I put through a table!’ I’m not making that up.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)