Sheamus Teases WWE Return Following Injury Absence

WWE veteran Sheamus has been out of in-ring action since December, but it appears he is preparing for a return. Sheamus, who underwent shoulder surgery, recently shared some photos of himself working out at the Performance Center on his Twitter (X) account, calling the day “a fun day.”

In a separate tweet, he posted another photo with the caption, “no one can hang with prime fella”

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled since the November 17 episode of WWE RAW, where he teamed up with 17-time World Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to face The Judgment Day at Madison Square Garden. He was pulled from the John Cena “Last Time Is Now” Tournament due to his injury. There is currently no word on when Sheamus might return to the ring, but updates will be provided as they become available.