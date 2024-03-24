Shelton Benjamin On Charlie Dempsey: “He’s Gonna Be So Good”

Pro wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin appeared on an episode of Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, where he talked about a number of topics including NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey.

Benjamin said, “Not only have I met him, I actually wrestled him a couple months ago [on Main Event]. He’s great. I worked with Charlie Dempsey, some of the other newer guys like Damon Kemp. Dempsey, he’s great. He’s gonna be so good.”

You can check out Benjamin’s comments in the video below.



