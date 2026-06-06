Sol Ruca Reveals Areas Of Her In-Ring Game She Wants To Improve

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca spoke with TMZ Inside the Ring about various topics, including areas she is looking to improve in the ring.

Ruca said, “I am someone who likes to — I guess like adapt and evolve, especially within my skill set. Not only just trying to do the Sol Snatcher a bunch of different ways. Like, I want to be a very well-rounded professional wrestler. I want to get better at grappling, I want to get better at doing submissions and stuff like that. And I’m not necessarily — not that I’m not good at it, but it’s just not within my background, I haven’t been doing it for as long. So, I definitely want to adapt in that way.”

On expanding her skillset:

“And even just adding more of the powerhouse kind of style because I am a lot bigger than some of the girls. I mean, I think I might be the biggest high flyer in the women’s division. But I definitely want to adapt and get better at that kind of stuff. I did take on some jiu-jitsu for a little bit, and I would love to go back to doing that now that I’m on the main roster and have a little bit more free time here and there. So, I would love to incorporate that kind of stuff into my skill set as well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)