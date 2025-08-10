Solo Sikoa Says The Bloodline Story Is Only In The Third Inning

WWE United States Champion and leader of the MFT faction, Solo Sikoa, spoke with Wrestlezone about several topics, including how the Bloodline storyline isn’t going to end any time soon, as it is only in its third inning.

Sikoa said, “I think it’s just keep the fans guessing. Everybody thought the Bloodline story was done. Me and Roman fought [and they thought it was done], but we were just getting started.“

He continued, “I’m not even done yet, I’m not close to being done. I don’t know if anyone remembers Paul Heyman saying it’s [still] the third inning. It’s the third inning. I mean, to me it is. There’s still plenty more to come.”

Sikoa added, “I still think that means for both sides too, with [Heyman] and Roman and what they got going on, and us too. For Paul to say that, he’s not even here and we’re not on the same team, but it’s the third inning. We’re just getting started.”