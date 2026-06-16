Special Guest Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE is teasing a special guest for tonight’s WWE NXT show.

Heading into the June 16 edition of NXT on CW, longtime NXT play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph took to social media to reveal that he will not be alone on commentary.

Joseph didn’t offer any clues regarding the identity of the mystery guest, instead asking fans to guess.

“Special guest joining me tonight on WWE NXT,” he wrote. “Any guesses????”

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results.