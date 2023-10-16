Special Presentation For Rampage Match Being Planned By AEW

Mistico, formerly known as the original Sin Cara in WWE, will make his promotional debut on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage by wrestling Rocky Romero.

Rocky is the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion, while Mistico is the CMLL World Middleweight Champion.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that it will have a special presentation.

Alvarez: “Yes, they are facing on Rampage next Friday. Rocky Romero and Mistico.”

Meltzer: “You know the whole story with Rocky Romero and Mistico and Tony Khan?”

Alvarez: “I don’t know. What is it?”

Meltzer: “Well Tony Khan, like when he was, I mean, he would have been like in his early 20s, so probably in college. But Mistico was his favorite wrestler.”

Alvarez: “The Original Mistico who is now this Mistico. But it hasn’t been this Mistico for a long time.”

Meltzer: “Right. The second Mistico was Mistico, who was in Los Ingobernables. So this Mistico was one of his favorite wrestlers and the first, by weird coincidence, the first match that Mistico had for WWE as Sin Cara was in Champaign, Illinois and Tony Khan was there and Tony Khan sent the arena report to me for that show. He’s always wanted to book this guy. It was because they were working with AAA, politically, it’s not the easiest thing. Rocky’s got a lot of influence in CMll and made it work. And the idea, from what I understand, is to make this an authentic Arena Mexico match with the Arena Mexico video footage with the Arena Mexico music.”

Alvarez: “Please tell me the same ring.”

Meltzer: “It won’t be the same ring.”

Alvarez: “Oh, well, it’s not authentic.”

Meltzer: “Then it won’t be the same ring. And there won’t be those freaking things that you do. The stage dives.”

Alvarez: “What about the ladies? Are they going to be out there?”

Meltzer: “I am guessing no, but that’s actually an interesting one. They actually should. That is one they should do. I don’t know if you can get them like this.”

Alvarez: “Can we get the CMll announcers as well.”

Meltzer: “No, I don’t want that. I don’t want the CMll announcers. They talk in Spanish.”

Alvarez: “You told me this was going to be authentic and now you’re telling me all this stuff that’s not authentic.

Meltzer: “Well, they want authentic music and everything. I don’t know how you know, but that’s the idea. And it’s for the pound-for-pound championship.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)