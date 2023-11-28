Speculation On Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) Returning To WWE

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, could soon make a comeback to the WWE.

Due to creative differences, Mone and Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, left WWE in May 2022. Months later, they were released, with Mone joining NJPW and Fatu joining Impact.

Mone, who is still under contract with NJPW, is expected to return from injury soon. When she returns, she is also expected to make her AEW debut. The former WWE superstar was spotted in the audience at All In from Wembley Stadium.

Ibou of WrestlePurists, who has broken previous stories, noted on Twitter that Mone may return to WWE, though he cautioned that this was not a formal report and that the situation should be monitored. He later stated that only a few people in AEW are up to date on the status of her partnership with Mone.

Never say never in wrestling, as CM Punk demonstrated this weekend, especially with Nick Khan and Triple H in charge.

This is not a formal report (yet). It will become one if I have enough information to provide something concrete and substantial. This is a situation that should be monitored though. — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) November 27, 2023