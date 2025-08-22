Roman Reigns To Open Up Monday’s WWE Raw

“The OTC” will get things started on Monday.
Heading into the August 25 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which features a special start time of 3/2c, emanating live from Birmingham, UK, WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will open the show.
Also advertised for the 8/25 WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” show is Kofi Kingston vs. Penta, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez.
Join us here every Monday for live WWE Raw results.
