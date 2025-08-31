Spike Dudley Recalls Taking Brutal Powerbombs From Brock Lesnar In His WWE Debut

Former WWE star Spike Dudley appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his work with Brock Lesnar during Lesnar’s WWE TV debut on the March 18, 2002 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Dudley said, “It was easy for him to toss me around. I mean, he was a f*****’ monster. I heard Paul [Heyman] say when they talk about Brock’s debut, like, they asked Brock, who do you wanna work with, and they picked me and Funaki as guys he wanted to work with, meaning that Brock understood that if I can make him look like a monster, it’s great. So, he had a good head on his shoulders. Brock was always extremely respectful.”

On Lesnar hitting him with three powerbombs:

“That was the only time I tapped out. Because he hits me with three powerbombs, it was supposed to be five. We said in the back, just do as many as you can, let’s go for five. But after the third one, I was just seeing stars, I couldn’t hold myself up anymore. And I was just like, that’s it brother.”

