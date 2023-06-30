Spoiler: Big WWE Return Expected At Money In The Bank

Brock Lesnar is reportedly on his way to London, England.

According to WRKDWrestling, Lesnar is scheduled to appear at WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday. As of this writing, WWE had not announced Lesnar for the show.

Lesnar will be at Money in the Bank to set up the rematch with Cody Rhodes, which will be some sort of gimmick match at WWE SummerSlam in August. This weekend, Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio in London.

Lesnar defeated Rhodes at WWE Backlash on May 6, but Lesnar reclaimed the victory at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. There is no word yet on what the stipulation for SummerSlam will be.