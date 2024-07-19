Spoiler Match & Segment Lineup For 7/26 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

WWE will be taping the July 26 episode of SmackDown tonight in Omaha, NE. in addition to running their live episode on FOX at 8/7c this evening.
Fightful Select is reporting the following spoiler lineup for the 7/26 show that is being taped tonight:
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
-Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair in ring promo with Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
-Top Contender Gauntlet match: Street Profits, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, Good Brothers Pretty Deadly, Legado Del Fantasma, Bloodline
-A Town Down Under promo
-Cody Rhodes sit-down interview
-Bayley & Michin vs. NIa Jax & Tiffany Stratton.
-The tag gauntlet is set for four segments
-All other matches are set for two segments
-Logan Paul will be involved in LA Knight’s match