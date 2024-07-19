Spoiler: Plans For Top Storyline & Twist For Top Match At WWE SummerSlam

Things are going to get interesting at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this year.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that the working plan right now is to build to a CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match at WWE SummerSlam 2024, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins as the special guest referee for the match.

The idea is that it will be similar to the Undertaker vs. Bret Hart match, which featured Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee, from the WWE SummerSlam 1997 pay-per-view.

According to the report, the WWE creative team is proceeding under the belief that Punk will, in fact, be medically cleared, with the anticipated date being the final WWE Raw show before the premium live event, which takes place on Monday, July 29.

