Spoiler: Three WWE Stars Expected To Turn Heel On WWE SmackDown

The tag team division is heating up, and a major heel turn is on the way.

We’ve seen The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley working together in recent weeks. The Street Profits continue to appear to their usual theme music and are obvious babyfaces, but their role is set to change very soon.

Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins are playing the ‘faux babyface’ role that WWE frequently employs prior to a major turn. They’re basically laying the groundwork for a big turn, and based on an interaction we saw last Friday, it appears they’ll be feuding with former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After Lashley and The Profits exited the ring, Owens and Zayn walked out to the ring for their match, and they briefly interacted. For months, there have been whispers of a heel turn for The Street Profits. When Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative, Montez Ford was rumored to be a heel.

The Street Profits’ heel turn would almost certainly result in a character change, as they would be abandoning their upbeat personality and current theme music. According to WrestleVotes’ insider account on X/Twitter, Lashley and The Street Profits are internally listed as heels.

According to WrestleVotes, “Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits are now categorized as heels.”