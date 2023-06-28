Spoiler: Two WWE NXT Stars Possibly Heading To The Main Roster Soon

It appears that two NXT stars are making the switch to the main roster at a time when WWE is having a number of main roster athletes make appearances in NXT, including Baron Corbin, who just lost this week to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, and Seth Rollins, who successfully defended the World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker last week.

Due to the talent and crew taking time off on July 4th, WWE will play a taped episode of NXT on the USA Network next week.

The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) in a Loser Leaves NXT match on Tuesday’s TV taping when a masked stranger in a red hoodie hit a headbutt to Julius, allowing The Dyad to win.

Although not official, The Creed Brothers appear to be on their way to the main roster. The complete spoilers can be seen by clicking here.