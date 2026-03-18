Spoilers: AAA Rey De Reyes Taping Results From 3/14/2026

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held the latest Rey de Reyes tapings this past Saturday night at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. The matches will be featured in future Rey de Reyes specials.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of BodySlam.net:

– The AAA World Tag Team Championship Match between Psycho Clown and Pagano against the War Raiders ended in a no-contest. The match did not produce a decisive winner, leaving the title situation unresolved.

– In a six-person mixed tag match, Mr. Iguana, Lola Vice and Rey Fenix defeated La Hiedra and Money Machine, represented by Colmillo de Plata and Garra de Oro. The match concluded with Iguana’s team securing the win.

– A non-wrestling segment featured Dominik Mysterio interrupting a sword ceremony for El Grande Americano II took place. The segment escalated when the original El Grande Americano appeared, unmasked Americano II, and took possession of the ceremonial sword.

– The AAA Cruiserweight Championship was contested in a Fatal Four-Way match. Laredo Kid defeated T.J. Perkins, Jack Cartwheel, and Dragon Lee to win the title. Following the match, Fenix issued a challenge to Laredo Kid.

– In another match, El Fiscal defeated Abismo Negro. After the match, Abismo Negro attacked Fiscal, continuing their storyline.

– A separate segment featured Penta and El Hijo del Vikingo setting up a future match tied to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.