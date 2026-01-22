Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 1/24/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– “Hangman” Adam Page def. The Opps’ “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata in a Singles Match.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander def. Isla Dawn in a Non-Title Match. Thekla appeared on the big screen after the match and cut a promo. She spit on a Statlander T-shirt and tossed it in the garbage.

– The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli (c) def. Roderick Strong to retain his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley was on commentary for the match.

– Don Callis Family (“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher) def. Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn in a Tag Team Match. Don Callis was on commentary for the match. After the match, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada appeared and applauded his stablemates’ victory.

– Don Callis Family (Jake Doyle and Mark Davis) def. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in a Tag Team Match. Don Callis cut a promo after the match and Big Stoke appeared on the big screen to interrupt.

– Don Callis Family’s Andrade El Idolo def. Magnus in a Singles Match.

– Babes of Wrath’s AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champion Willow Nightingale (c) def. Triangle of Madness’ Julia Hart to retain her AEW TBS Championship. Harley Cameron and Skye Blue brawled with each other during the match.