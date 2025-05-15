Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 5/17/2025

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision last night from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “The Megasus” Megan Bayne defeated Anna Jay.

– Tony Schiavone hosted the Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute and McMichael’s wife Misty made her way out to speak about the late football and wrestling star as did Dean Malenko and Ric Flair.

– ROH World Champion Bandido, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and Hounds of Hell’s Brody King defeated Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Trent Beretta). After the match, The Outrunners saved ROH World Champion Bandido, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and Hounds of Hell’s Brody King from an attack.

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian. After the match, Bailey challenged Kazuchika Okada to face him. Okada then made his way out but La Facción Ingobernable (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and Dralistico) attacked Bailey.

– The Learning Tree (“The Red Wood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) defeated The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a Chicago Street Fight.

– The Sons Of Texas (ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes) defeated CRU (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) in an AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

– Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta.