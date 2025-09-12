Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 9/13/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for this week’s episode of Collision. Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Ian Riccaboni interviewed MJF who took shots at Mark Briscoe. MJF said that blue collar rusts and white collar always wins and he made fun of Philadelphia before Mark Briscoe appeared on the big screen. Briscoe said that he wants his match with MJF to be a Tables and Thumbtacks match with No DQ before attacking MJF. He then attempted to put MJF into tacks but MJF escaped.

– The Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita def. “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens.

– Penelope Ford, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue, Julia Hart and “The Toxic Spider” Thekla) def. Jamie Hayter, TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay), Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron.

– Big Bill def. “The Best Wrestler Alive” Max Caster.

– Jerry Lynn was talking with “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens backstage. Caster bumped into Bowens and attacked him, leading to a brawl to the ring. Lynn asked what happened with them and Swirl came out and mocked Lynn for trying to play therapist instead of investing in them. Swirl then beat Lynn and Caster made the save, followed by Bowens. The two then left seperately despite Lynn’s efforts.

– FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) def. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.

– Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Oku.

– Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia) def. Paragon (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly).