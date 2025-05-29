Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For Show Airing On May 31

The following are complete AEW Collision spoilers courtesy of Max Laurer and PWInsider.com for the show airing on May 31, 2025.

* Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to advance to the International Title bout on 6/4 at Fyterfest.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed FTR and Stokely Hathaway in the ring. Stokely cut a promo knocking Nigel McGuinness’ effort at the PPV. As he started to move on, Atlantis Jr. and Templario came to the ring. This appears to set the stage for them to face off when AEW goes to Arena Mexico for Grand Slam. The crowd was booing FTR so much they openly said the show would have to be edited. Dax Harwood knocked Atlantis’ father and FTR attacked but the CMLL stars turned it around and ran them from the ring.

* RPG Vice & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.

* AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Anthony Bowens.

* There was a scene backstage where Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland got into it and began fighting before being pulled apart. It aired on the video screens in the arena.

* Mina Shirakawa pinned Skye Blue. Julia Hart attacked Mina. Toni Storm made the save.

* The Gates of Agony won a squash.

* Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos defeated AR Fox & Top Flight. Speedball Mike Bailey and Komander hit the ring for the save.

* Mascara Dorada defeated Hechicero to advance to the International Title bout on 6/4 at Fyterfest.

* 6/4 is Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King.