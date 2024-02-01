Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/2/2024

The February 2 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

– AEW World Tag Team Champions “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill def. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) in a Tag Team Eliminator Match.

– Willow Nightingale def. Queen Aminata.

– CMLL’s Mistico, Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada and Hechicero def. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal and “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.