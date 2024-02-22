Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/23/2024

The February 23 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here are spoilers, courtesy of Wrestling Observer via Cagematch:

– The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) def. two enhancement talents.

– Mariah May def. Anna Jay.

– Roderick Strong def. Jake Hager.

– Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) and Action Andretti def. Matt Sydal and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and Bryan Keith.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.