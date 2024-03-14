Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 3/15/2024

The March 15 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) def. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti.

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May def. Little Mean Kathleen and Kayla Sparks.

– Konosuke Takeshita def. Komander.

– Best Friends (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta) def. Dark Order (Evil Uno and John Silver).

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.