Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 5/24/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday night, May 22, 2024, two segments and three matches were taped for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere this Friday, May 24, 2024 at 6/5c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 5/24/2024)

– FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, who was doing commentary, was cutting a promo about the FTW Championship. Katsuyori Shibata then made his way out and battled with Big Bill. HOOK then attacked Jericho and they fought in the crowd.

– Samoa Joe defeated Dom Kubrick.

– RUSH defeated Private Party’s Isaiah Kassidy.

– AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Alex Windsor and Anna Jay. After the match, Mercedes Moné made her way down to the ring and battled with Nightingale. Officials then pulled them apart and Moné gets the TBS Championship and parades with it before tossing it out of the ring and that was the end of the taping.

– After the taping ended, AEW President Tony Khan, without neck brace, made his way out and put over California as being the place that set up AEW to exist. Khan then said they started something special five years ago and wanted to thank everyone for being here tonight.