Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/14/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night, June 12, 2024, five matches were taped for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere this Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 6/14/2024)

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Alex Windsor.

– “The Machine” Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) defeated Jay Marston, Kevin Gutierrez and Solomon Tupu.

– Shota Umino defeated Rocky Romero.

– Satnam Singh defeated Rosario Grillo.

– “The Bastard” PAC defeated Jay Lethal.