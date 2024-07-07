Spoilers For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub Show

AEW taped matches and segments for next week’s Ring Of Honor show on Saturday night.

At the AEW Collision taping in Southaven, MS. on July 6, matches were filmed for next week’s ROH On HonorClub show.

Featured below are complete spoilers from PWInsider.com.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 7/6/2024)

* ROH TV Champion Atlantis Jr. defeated Serpentico

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Marina Shafir & Robyn Renegade in a three-way match

* Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

* ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated McKenzie Morgan

* Athena was in Starkz’s corner and was wearing a walking boot and using crutches

* Diamante defeated Nyx

* Lee Johnson & The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) w/Trish Adora defeated The Dark Order