Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown And On Roman Reigns’ Match At The Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, a triple threat match between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles is scheduled for tonight’s 2024 “New Year’s Revolution” edition of WWE SmackDown, with the winner challenging Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal title at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

According to WrestleVotes, The Rock’s comments will be addressed by Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown.

A fatal four-way match between Reigns, Orton, Styles, and LA Knight is scheduled to take place at the Royal Rumble.

AOP have returned and are set to team with Karrion Kross to begin a feud with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

An interesting name is also in town ahead of tonight’s SmackDown. Click here for more.

Click here for a possible spoiler on Butch’s mystery partner against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) in tonight’s episode.