Spoilers: New Title Match, Return Set For IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023

You can officially pencil in a big return and a new championship match for the biggest annual IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view.

During the IMPACT On AXS TV taping from Graceland Live tonight in Memphis, TN., it was announced that KENTA will be competing at the upcoming IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 special event.

Also announced for the highly-anticipated IMPACT Wrestling premium live event is a new championship bout pitting Trinity against Mickie James with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship on-the-line.

Make sure to check back here on 10/21 for complete IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 results from Chicago, Illinois.