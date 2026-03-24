Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 3/22/2026

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Sunday from the WJCT studios in Jacksonville, Florida.

These matches will air on future episodes of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– TMDK’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls def. Better Together.

– ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne def. Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground Match.

– Don Callis Family’s Mark Davis def. BEEF.

– Top Flight and Zayda Steel def. Grizzled Young Veterans and Isla Dawn.

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz def. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver.

– Billy Gunn, Brady Booker and Elijah Drago def. Supastarz.

– Johnny TV and MxM Collection def. Main Man Oro, Keagan Garland and Angel Fashion.

– Lio Rush def. Nathan Cruz.

– Anthony Ogogo def. Nick Comoroto.

– The IInspiration def. Viva Van and Frankie B.

– Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Stori Denali def. Brandon Cutler, Smooth Operator and Angelica Risk.

– Tehuti Miles def. Kiran Grey.

– Blake Christian and Lee Johnson def. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington and Adam Priest in a Tornado Tag Team Match.

– Athena (c) def. Maya World to retain her ROH Women’s World Championship.

– RPG Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) def. TMDK’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls.

– Red Velvet (c) def. Trish Adora to retain her ROH Women’s World TV Championship.

– Billie Starkz def. Hyan.

– Komander def. Soleil.

– Angelico, Serpentico and The Colons def. Frat House.

– The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) def. The WorkHorsemen.

– AR Fox def. Action Andretti.

– Myron Reed def. Mansoor.

– Diamanté def. Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules Match.

– Persephone (c) def. Lacey Lane to retain her CMLL World Women’s Championship.

– ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo def. Robyn Renegade in a Proving Ground Match.

– Josh Woods def. Matt Menard in a Pure Rules Match.

– Juice Robinson, Ace Austin and The Von Erichs def. Shane Taylor Promotions.