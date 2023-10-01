Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 9/30/2023

The next episode of Ring Of Honor television is in the can.

Matches were taped before and after the live episode of AEW Collision at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. on Saturday night.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH TV SPOILERS (Taped On 9/30/2023)

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Tony Nese. Before the match, Nese was cutting a promo on bread when Kojima appeared. Kojima will appear in a mixed eight-person tag team match at Sunday’s WrestleDream event.

* Josh Woods defeated Tyler Payne

* Athena defeated Leyla Hirsch

* Rocky Romero defeated Christopher Daniels

* Scorpio Sky defeated Fred Rosser. Rosser is a regular on NJPW’s US shows.

* Willow Nightingale, Kiera Hogan, and Sky Blue defeated Lady Frost & The Renegade Twins

* Ethan Page defeated Invictus Khash

* TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) defeated The Infantry. TMDK will challenge for the AEW Trios titles at WrestleDream.

* Darius Martin defeated Lee Moriarty

* Billie Starks defeated Trish Adora by submission. Athena was managing Starks.

* Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Griff Garrison & Cole Karter, Iron Savages, and Workhorsemen in a four-way match when Taylor defeated Karter with a punch.

* Komander, Gravity, and Metalik defeated Angelico, Serpentico, and Gringo Loco