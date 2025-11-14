Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 11/13/2025

TNA Wrestling recently conducted a series of television tapings on Friday at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. There is currently no information regarding when these matches and segments will be aired. For instance, one of the segments involves a challenge for Turning Point, which takes place later tonight. Therefore, it is possible that this segment could be featured as part of a pre-show.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Jake Something def. Jake Palmer in a TNA Xplosion Match.

– The System’s Brian Myers def. The Nemeth’s Ryan Nemeth in a Turkey Bowl Match. Eric Young, Home Town Man, Mance Warner and Trey Miguel were also featured in the match.

– Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford def. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson.

– AJ Francis hosted a First Class Penthouse and KaMilion was the guest. He brought out Rich Swann. BDC then appeared and challenged Francis at Turning Point. KaMilion then choked BDC out before Francis sent him through a table.

– Mara Sade def. Jody Threat and Rosemary.