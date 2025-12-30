Killer Kelly Opens Up About Wrestling While Pregnant

TNA Wrestling star Killer Kelly spoke with Gia Miller on TNA Explosion about various topics, including her journey to motherhood and returning to the ring quickly.

Kelly said, “Well, that was crazy. It was definitely crazy. Like, I didn’t expect to come back this quick? Like, it was literally seven months on the dot post-partum.”

On competing in the ring while pregnant:

“From finding out that I was pregnant — I was still wrestling while pregnant. I didn’t know. I was champion here in TNA while pregnant. And I didn’t know… I even did kind of a deathmatch in REVOLVER while pregnant.”

On returning so quick to in-ring training:

“Two months postpartum, I was already in the ring. Doing just rolls. One week postpartum, I was at the gym…. It was one week, gym. Two months in ring, starting to do rolls. Four months, bumping; seven months, back in TNA.”

You can check out Kelly’s comments below.

