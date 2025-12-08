Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 12/6/2025

TNA Wrestling held its latest round of television tapings last Saturday night at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Bodyslam.net:

Xplosion:

– Jake Something def. Jesse Funaki.

– Jody Threat def. Jada Stone.

– TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) def. Rosemary and Killer Kelly.

iMPACT:

– TNA World Champion “The King of TNA’ Frankie Kazarian hosted a King’s Speech segment, which “The Realest” Mike Santana interrupted. It is then announced that Santana will face Kazarian for the World Title at TNA Genesis.

– NXT’s Lexis King def. “The Complete” Matt Cardona. King got an assist from TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Afer the match, King and Stacks attacked Cardona and “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin made his way out to make the save.

– The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) def. Harley Hudson and Myla Grace.

– “Prime” Cedric Alexander def. BDE, Order 4’s Jason Hotch, The Nemeths’ “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth, The Rascalz’s Dezmond Xavier and Jake Something in a TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

– Rich Swann officially announced that he was out of Fir$t Cla$$. He was then attacked by AJ Francis.

– Mara Sadè attacked The Nemeths’ “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth once again.

– The System’s JDC vs. The System’s Eddie Edwards was officially announced for TNA Genesis after JDC made the challenge at Final Resolution.

– The System (“The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards) def. Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams).

– TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) called out The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) after The Righteous debuted at Final Resolution and confronted The Hardys.

– It is announced that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will replace “The Complete” Matt Cardona in the Steel Cage Match main event.

– Dani Luna def. Indi Hartwell in a Dog Collar Match.

– Bear Bronson won a 20-Man Battle Royal and he has earned a TNA World Championship Match against TNA World Champion “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian at a later time.

– The Angel Warriors (TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Ying Lee and Xia Brookside) def. “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore.

– Elijah held a concert that Order 4’s Tasha Steelz interrupted. Mustafa Ali then hit Elijah in the head with a guitar.

– Team TNA (“The Realest” Mike Santana, “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella) def. Team NXT (Brooks Jensen, TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Lexis King and The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe)). After the match, NXT’s Arianna Grace nailed Marella with a low blow.