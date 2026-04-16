Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 4/14/2026

TNA Wrestling recently held television tapings on Tuesday at the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion, following Saturday’s TNA Rebellion event.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of TNAAsylum.net:

Xplosion:

– Elayna Black def. Sofia Rose.

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) def. The Verdict.

– BDE, Mr. Elegance, Jason Hotch and The Hometown Man had a match. No result was listed.

iMPACT:

– KC Navarro def. AJ Francis via roll-up. Nic Nemeth was on commentary for the match and argued with Francis and Nemeth during the bout.

– EC3 did a backstage promo and said he wiill finish what he started in TNA in his last run.

– The System cut a promo in the ring. Eddie Edwards said he would have won the TNA World Championship at Rebellion if not for Moose. Cedric Alexander then spoke about his X-Division Championship loss to Leon Slater. Slater then came out and said he was about to become the longest-reigning X-Division Champion ever. Moose then came out as well and a tag team match was set.

– Elijah asked for a rematch with Frankie Kazarian in a backstage segment. Daria Rae then called Kazarian, who said no to the match.

– Mustafa Ali and Order 4 cut a promo in the ring, and Ali called for an open challenge to any member of the TNA roster or an independent talent.

– Walk With Elijah Match: Elijah def. Frankie Kazarian. This was a bullrope match, except that they were bound by a guitar strap.

– Mr. Elegance def. The Hometown Man after Ash By Elegance distracted the Hometown Man.

– Leon Slater cut a promo in the ring, noting that he becomes the longest-reigning X-Division Champion ever on May 15th. He then granted Cedric Alexander another shot at the title, with the match agreed upon for May 14th. The System then attacked Slater and Moose made the save. Moose then tried to spear Alisha Edwards, but Eddie saved her from it.

– Jeff Hardy def. Vincent. During the match, the lights went out and when they came back, Broken Matt Hardy was there. The lights then flickered once more and Jeff nailed Vincent with a Swanton Bomb for the victory. Broken Matt then joined Jeff in the ring and said The Broken Hardys would take on The Righteous.

– Jada Stone def. Tasha Steelz.

– A vignette aired with Rosemary and Tessa Blanchard.

– Nic Nemeth backed up KC Navarro backstage when The System confronted him. Nemeth said he would fight them anytime and anyplace.

– Mike Santana cut a promo and Rich Swann came out, saying he would make Santana fight “all night long.”

– A vignette aired with Lei Ying Lee in which she spoke about Xia Brookside turning on her at TNA Rebellion.

– Xia Brookside was asked about the turn in a backstage interview and walked away.

– EC3 and Eric Young fought to a no contest.

– Another vignette aired with Rosemary and Tessa Blanchard, which also featured Mara Sade, Mila Moore and Allie. Blanchard choked Rosemary with a chain, but Mara and Allie came to her aid. Blanchard and her allies then left the Undead Realm and came out from under the ring and it turned into a brawl between the two sides.

– Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy cut a backstage promo.

– 4-On-2 Handicap Match: The System def. Leon Slater and Moose. Cedric Alexander pinned Slater.

– TNA International Championship Match: Mustafa Ali def. Adam Brooks.