Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 9/5/2025

TNA Wrestling held their recent round of television tapings on Friday at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for future episodes of their flagship show, iMPACT.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of ProWrestling.net:

– The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Team 3-D (Bully Ray and D-Von) agree to a tables match at TNA Bound For Glory.

– Mustafa Ali def. Brian Myers. Order 4 and The System will meet in a Hardcore War at TNA Bound For Glory.

– Judas Icarus def. Eric Young.

– Victoria Crawford calls out Gia Miller, but Jody Threat answers.

– The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance, M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance) def. Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay).

– Frankie Kazarian brings out Mr. Anderson (Ken Kennedy/Mr. Kennedy). Kazarian then mocks Steve Maclin’s military background. Jake Something then attacks Anderson. Maclin then makes the save. Kazarian vs. Maclin is made official for TNA Bound For Glory.

– Indi Hartwell def. Dani Luna via DQ.

– Mike Santana def. AJZ. Santana then calls out Trick Williams. Ridge Holland then attacks Santana.

– The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) def. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth and Nic Nemeth) to retain their TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Victoria Crawford def. Jody Threat.

– Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz).

– Mance Warner won a 10-person intergender battle royal.

– Masha Slamovich will face Ash By Elegance at Bound For Glory and Indi Hartwell will be the guest referee.

– Ken Anderson and Steve Maclin def. Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian.