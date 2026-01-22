Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 1/20/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG last Tuesday night during NXT, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show.

Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Nikkita Lyons def. Zena Sterling.

– Apollo Crews def. Elijah Holyfield.

There has been no update on when the new season will air, other than it is expected to premiere sometime this year. Both seasons of “WWE LFG” have aired on A&E. The first season premiered in February of last year and concluded on May 18th. The second season began in June and wrapped up on October 5th. Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy were the winners of the first season, while Shiloh Hill and Dani Sekelsky triumphed in season two.