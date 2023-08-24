AEW sent us the following:

“STADIUM STAMPEDE” NOW AVAILABLE IN AEW: FIGHT FOREVER

— Thirty Wrestlers will Collide in One Stadium, Featuring Golf Carts, Chairs, Horses, Molotov Cocktails, T-Shirt Cannons and More —

— AEW: Fight Forever Owners Can Play Stadium Stampede Now —

August 24, 2023 – Vienna, Austria, Jacksonville, FL and Tokyo, Japan – THQ Nordic GmbH, AEW and YUKE’s Co. Ltd. today released the highly anticipated “Stadium Stampede” mode for AEW: Fight Forever across PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch. Named for AEW’s iconic, cinematic match, Stadium Stampede mode pits 30 wrestlers against one another inside a football stadium, incorporating never before seen weapons and the ability to ride horses and drive golf carts and other vehicles. The new mode is a highly anticipated, FREE feature for gamers who own AEW: Fight Forever.

Check out the trailer for AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode here: https://youtu.be/wpBTmT0e4Go

AEW will make history this Sunday, Aug. 27 as the promotion hosts its first show outside North America with “AEW: All In London” at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking crowd. The launch of AEW: Fight Forever’s Stadium Stampede mode comes at the perfect time as the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Santana & Ortiz will take on Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and Penta El Zero Miedo in the pay-per-view’s epic “Stadium Stampede” match.

“The concept for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match was created during the lockdown, where a display of professional wrestling bedlam like never before took place in an empty Jacksonville stadium and became a staple of AEW during the pandemic era. Now, this iconic five-on-five match returns on AEW ALL IN, the biggest night in professional wrestling history with the first-ever international Wembley Stadium Stampede in London this Sunday,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW: Fight Forever will also bring the chaos of Stadium Stampede to gamers, incorporating the rapidly-surging popularity of open world multiplayer gaming with the unique gameplay we’ve developed in partnership with THQ and YUKE’s. This is just the first of many innovations we’ll make to AEW: Fight Forever to continue elevating the gaming experience for our fans around the world.”

Buy AEW: Fight Forever Now:

Xbox Standard Edition: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/aew-fight forever/9p3zq8pznncj

Xbox Elite Edition: https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/aew-fight-forever-elite edition/9p1b3q6w5gbb

PlayStation Standard and Elite Editions: https://store.playstation.com/en us/concept/10005440/

Switch EU/AUS: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/AEW-Fight-Forever 2397749.html

Switch US: https://www.nintendo.com/store/products/aew-fight-forever-switch/ Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/AEW_Fight_Forever/