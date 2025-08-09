Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 7 Results – August 9, 2025

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Ami Sourei (8) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Blue Thunder Bomb (8:53)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Konami (4) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Guillotine Sleeper Hold (7:42)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bozilla (8) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via Sit Down Powerbomb (10:15)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saori Anou (8) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3) via Special Pottering (7:19)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rana Yagami (4) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2) via Paradiddle (10:31)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (5) vs. Suzu Suzuki (6) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point) (Recommend)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saya Iida (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) (11:36)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) defeated Momo Watanabe (8) via JP Coaster (14:25)

Blue Stars Standings After Night 7

Block A

1st Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-1) & Bozilla (8 Points) (3-0-2)

2nd Place- Saori Anou (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-2)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3 Points) (1-2-1)

5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2 Points) (1-3) & Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-4)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7 Points) (3-0-1)

3rd Place- Suzu Suzuki (6 Points) (2-1-2)

4th Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (5 Points) (2-1-1)

5th Place- Rana Yagami & Konami (4 Points) (2-3)

6th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-4)