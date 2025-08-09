Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 7 Results – August 9, 2025
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Ami Sourei (8) defeated Yuria Hime (0) via Blue Thunder Bomb (8:53)
Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Konami (4) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Guillotine Sleeper Hold (7:42)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Bozilla (8) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via Sit Down Powerbomb (10:15)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Saori Anou (8) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3) via Special Pottering (7:19)
Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Rana Yagami (4) defeated Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2) via Paradiddle (10:31)
Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (5) vs. Suzu Suzuki (6) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point) (Recommend)
Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
Saya Iida (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2) (11:36)
Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix
New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) defeated Momo Watanabe (8) via JP Coaster (14:25)
Blue Stars Standings After Night 7
Block A
1st Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-1) & Bozilla (8 Points) (3-0-2)
2nd Place- Saori Anou (7 Points) (3-1-1)
3rd Place- Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-2)
4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3 Points) (1-2-1)
5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2 Points) (1-3) & Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-4)
Block B
1st Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-1)
2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7 Points) (3-0-1)
3rd Place- Suzu Suzuki (6 Points) (2-1-2)
4th Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (5 Points) (2-1-1)
5th Place- Rana Yagami & Konami (4 Points) (2-3)
6th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2 Points) (1-3)
Last Place- Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-4)