Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 9 Results – August 11, 2025

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7) defeated Yuria Hime (0) (5:34)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Rana Yagami (6) defeated Momo Kohgo (0) via Beat Strike (6:44)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (4) defeated Ami Sourei (8) via Amanohashidate (7:47)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4) defeated Momo Watanabe (8) via Gedo Clutch (9:17)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Bozilla (10) defeated Saya Iida (4) via Sit Down Powerbomb (10:51)

Champion vs. Champion Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (7) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (7) via Ground Manjigatame (11:39)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Suzu Suzuki (8) defeated Konami (4) via German Suplex (10:00)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saori Anou (9) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via Tantandol (10:04)

Blue Stars Standings After Night 9

Block A

1st Place- Bozilla (10 Points) (4-0-2)

2nd Place- Saori Anou (9 Points) (4-1-1)

3rd Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-2)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (7 Points) (3-2-1)

5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-3)

6th Place- Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-5)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-2) & Suzu Suzuki (8 Points) (3-1-2)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako & IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Rana Yagami (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (4 Points) (2-3) & Konami (4 Points) (2-4)

Last Place- Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-5)