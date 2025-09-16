Stephanie Vaquer Addresses Her WWE Theme, Origins Of ‘Devil’s Kiss’

Stephanie Vaquer appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for a full-length sit-down interview.

While on the popular program, the women’s wrestling star spoke about the origins of the Devil’s Kiss, wanting to change her theme music and more.

The following are some of the highlights.

On wanting to change her music when she moved from NXT to WWE main roster: “When I went to Raw, they said they wanted to change my music. I talked with Shawn Michaels. ‘Shawn, please, I love my music. I don’t want to change it.’ He’s like, ‘Okay, let me see what we can do.’ I think people love the music.”

On the origins of the Devil’s Kiss and how she came up with the move: “Mistake. I was training. I tried to do something with my coach. I said, ‘If I do this and this.’ I don’t remember it well, but the position changed and I said, ‘This is nice. You can take a DDT, but many DDTs, and not to the neck.’ I said, ‘Okay, I like this.’ I remember the first time I did it in Mexico, and many people said it looked weird and not good. I said, ‘No, I like it.’ ‘Maybe don’t do it. It looks weird.’ ‘No, I like it.’ I kept it for a long time. Now, look. It’s a big move.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.