Stephanie Vaquer Health Scare Nearly Canceled Wrestlepalooza Title Match

Newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has shared that her history-making victory at Wrestlepalooza almost didn’t happen due to a serious health issue leading up to the event. In a candid vlog posted to WWE’s Spanish-language YouTube channel, Vaquer revealed that she was battling an illness in the weeks before the show, and at one point, WWE was preparing to officially announce that her title match against IYO SKY was being called off.

“What happened was, unfortunately, I had not been feeling well for the past two weeks. I was sick, so I did not feel good physically and, on Sunday, the medical team told me not to participate on Raw on Monday,” Vaquer explained. “They spoke with the executives, and I was removed from Raw. They also told me that if I could not make it to Raw, I would no longer be part of Wrestlepalooza, which I completely understood, but I still felt healthy enough to wrestle, so I did everything possible.”

Determined not to miss one of the biggest matches of her career, Vaquer took matters into her own hands. “On Monday morning, I went to the doctor, and by noon, I was cleared to compete. Around 12 pm and 2 pm, I was already on the airport to head to Raw. Everything was very last-minute, and they were even preparing to announce that I was not cleared for Wrestlepalooza on Saturday,” she revealed.

While she admitted she wasn’t in peak condition, Vaquer said her determination and heart carried her through. “They ran every kind of test on me, and thankfully, I am cleared to compete. Maybe I am not in my absolute best condition after being sick for almost three weeks, but I have the clearance to compete,” she said. “Sometimes, you don’t always wrestle with your body, but with your heart, and I have that very present. My body may not be at 100% but my heart always is at 100%.”

Vaquer ultimately overcame the odds and defeated IYO SKY to capture the vacant Women’s World Championship, marking her first major title win on the WWE main roster. The emotional victory capped off a dramatic few weeks behind the scenes, showcasing Vaquer’s resilience and determination to seize her moment despite the obstacles.

You can watch her full behind-the-scenes vlog below.