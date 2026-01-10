Stephanie Vaquer Provides Injury Update

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is currently dealing with a legitimate injury that was woven into the storyline on RAW last Monday night. During the episode, she was brutally attacked by Raquel Rodriguez, who targeted Vaquer’s injured ankle, which was in a walking boot.

Vaquer has since taken to her Instagram account to confirm her injury by sharing a photo of her heavily bruised ankle. In the caption, she wrote, “Recovering.”

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vaquer’s scheduled title defense against Rodriguez is expected to occur before the Royal Rumble on January 31. It remains unclear whether the match will take place during an episode of RAW or at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24.

Vaquer has defended the Women’s World Championship against Rodriguez twice in recent weeks. The first match ended in a disqualification after Nikki Bella got involved. Bella also participated in the second match, a Triple Threat bout in which Vaquer pinned Bella to secure the victory.