Steve Austin Praises John Cena’s Heel Turn, Reflects On Own Heel Turn Regrets

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including John Cena’s heel turn.

Austin said, “I love what Cena’s doing, I love the way that guy talks, his promos, where he’s going with it… I think he’s gonna look back and love what he’s doing.”

On his own heel turn at WrestleMania 17:

“That really kind of reinvigorated me, and we were both in there, the No. 1 and 2 babyfaces, the No. 1 and 2 talents in the world — going head-to-head. But I’d have called that audible and I’d have told Vince, after it’s all said and done, watch the Stunner. I’d have dropped him on that stack of dimes he called a neck, and I’d would have stayed a babyface.”

