Steve Maclin Breaks Silence After TNA Sacrifice Injury Scare

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Steve Maclin seemed to sustain a legitimate injury at the beginning of his TNA World Title match during Friday’s Sacrifice 2026 event.

He was assisted to the back, and there were initial concerns that he may have suffered a concussion.

Maclin has since addressed the worrying situation following the Sacrifice event. He took to his Twitter (X) account to express his gratitude to fans for their concern.

Maclin wrote, “Thanks, everyone, for the calls, texts, and tweets. You can’t F**king kill me. I’M BULLETPROOF. #MACLIN”

TNA President Carlos Silva recently provided an update on Maclin during an interview with The Takedown on SI. He stated that after TNA officials assessed Maclin for a concussion, he was sent to the hospital for further tests. Silva clarified that Maclin was not diagnosed with a concussion, and once he passed the tests, he was discharged from the hospital.