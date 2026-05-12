TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 5/7/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC averaged 164,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 21.53% from the previous week’s viewership of 209,000 and a drop of 33.33% from the prior week’s rating of 0.03 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not account for viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest recorded during AMC’s run of the show, after it had previously reached 0.03 in four episodes, including the last two weeks. The total audience of 164,000 viewers is also a new low, falling below the 175,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Additionally, TNA iMPACT faces challenges in providing meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to the lack of viewership numbers from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 220,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by Arianna Grace, defending the TNA Knockouts World Title against the new champion, Léi Yǐng Lee.