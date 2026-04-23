Steve Maclin Medically Cleared To Return To TNA

According to a report by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Title at the Sacrifice pay-per-view on March 27th. However, the match was halted just a few minutes in when Maclin was caught with a superkick and appeared disoriented. He struggled to regain his footing, leading to the match being ruled a no-contest.

Eddie Edwards of The System then entered the ring to attack Santana and was subsequently put through a table, which thrilled the crowd.

Recently, Maclin announced on his Twitter (X) account that he is now medically cleared to compete in the ring.

Maclin wrote, “‘AIN’T FOUND A WAY TO KILL ME YET.’

Cleared & ready to get back to work.

[email protected]”

There is currently no update on when Steve Maclin will return to TNA TV, but more information will be provided as it becomes available. Meanwhile, Santana has been active, continuing his feud with Edwards after their altercation at TNA Sacrifice. He faced and defeated a member of The System at TNA Rebellion.